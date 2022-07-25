 | Mon, Jul 25, 2022
Recapping revelations of Jan. 6 hearings

Getting to the bottom of how this same man leads 2024 Republican presidential polling would take a year’s worth of hearings, and would likely deliver even more depressing commentary on the state of American democracy.

July 25, 2022 - 3:43 PM

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with the Capitol police during a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

The end of this first round of Jan. 6 committee hearings offers a moment for the nation to take stock of what has been revealed about former President Donald Trump, his acolytes and their scheme to overturn the 2020 election.

Over these sessions we have learned:

That the bulk of Trump’s White House staff knew claims of mass fraud were bogus, acknowledged that Joe Biden had won the election and told Trump as much, repeatedly — only to be undermined by a willfully obtuse gang led by Rudy Giuliani, intent on wresting power by illegal means.

