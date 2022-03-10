Remember, Russians want freedom

Many of us in America feel a need now to somehow confront the Russian government and its strongman leader Vladimir Putin over the unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine.
And we are gratified to see measures at every level of government do so, from serious economic sanctions leveled by the Biden administration to city-led resolutions to condemn the invasion.
We also applaud American companies that have withdrawn their business from Russia and sports organizations that have canceled games where athletes represent Russia.
Already a subscriber?