 | Thu, Mar 10, 2022
Remember, Russians want freedom

In light of Russia's atrocities against Ukraine we need to both reject Russian aggression and open ourselves to the Russian people.

By

Editorials

March 10, 2022 - 3:38 PM

A Ukrainian serviceman says goodbye to his girlfriend before departing in the direction of Kyiv at the central train station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 9, 2022, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Aleksey Filippov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Many of us in America feel a need now to somehow confront the Russian government and its strongman leader Vladimir Putin over the unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

And we are gratified to see measures at every level of government do so, from serious economic sanctions leveled by the Biden administration to city-led resolutions to condemn the invasion.

We also applaud American companies that have withdrawn their business from Russia and sports organizations that have canceled games where athletes represent Russia.

