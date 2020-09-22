Republicans’ rush to fill Supreme Court seat is to overturn the ACA

Just one week after the general election, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case on whether the Affordable Care Act will remain law.
The administration of President Donald Trump has lined up with a dozen Republican state attorneys general to dismantle the country’s healthcare policy. Those arguing in favor of the healthcare act are attorneys general from Democratic-leaning states.
This is one reason Republicans are champing at the bit to fill the seat on the high court created by the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
