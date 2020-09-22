Menu Search Log in

Republicans’ rush to fill Supreme Court seat is to overturn the ACA

With an ultra-conservative on the bench, chances improve that the nation's healthcare system will be invalidated.

By

Editorials

September 22, 2020 - 10:19 AM

Tributes to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg collect outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 21, 2020. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Just one week after the general election, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case on whether the Affordable Care Act will remain law. 

The administration of President Donald Trump has lined up with a dozen Republican state attorneys general to dismantle the country’s healthcare policy. Those arguing in favor of the healthcare act are attorneys general from Democratic-leaning states.

This is one reason Republicans are champing at the bit to fill the seat on the high court created by the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Related
September 22, 2020
July 29, 2020
June 26, 2020
July 9, 2019
Trending