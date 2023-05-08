Rinse and repeat: Congress ducks responsibility on guns

“Innocent people are dead, shot by a young man with a potent firearm, who died after an exchange of gunfire with police.” That was, word-for-word, the opening sentence of our editorial less than a month ago about another mass shooting in another community by another young man with another assault rifle and our prediction on the next editorial.

What changes are the names of the murdered and the location of the massacre and the mourning. What is the same is the blood and the AR-15 or similar weapon.

Then it was a bank in Louisville, now it’s a mall in Allen, Texas.