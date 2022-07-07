Romney warns Americans are in dangerous denial

It is easier to curse the darkness than to provide glimmers of light. The former fuels inaction in the face of threats and provides glide paths toward disaster.

America, writes Sen. Mitt Romney, R, Utah, in a recent essay in The Atlantic, is in unhealthy denial about what ails it. And “when entire countries fail to confront serious challenges, it doesn’t end well,” he warns, noting that inaction and gridlock on immigration and border security, drought and climate change and ongoing threats to our democratic processes are potentially cataclysmic.

We agree and would add gun violence to the list as we shed tears of anger and sadness of yet another incident of mass gun violence just days after Congress passed a modest, but historic gun safety law. At least seven people died and dozens were injured as a gunman on a rooftop fired repeatedly on a crowd gathered in Highland Park, Illinois, to celebrate the Fourth of July, something communities across this country have done since our nation’s founding. Tragically, public celebrations and gatherings in schools, churches, malls have become soft targets of violent opportunists. And in each instance, the violence steals something from within us and replaces it with fear.