Schmidt sets goal for first 100 days

Following an appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a campaign rally in Olathe, Derek Schmidt issued a challenge to the Republican-controlled state legislature that during his first 100 days in office he wants to see an Immigrant Vacation Bill on his desk that he can sign into law.

Schmidt, the Republican nominee for governor, called DeSantis a “true humanitarian” after hearing how the governor is gathering immigrants from Texas and Florida and flying them at no cost to popular vacation destinations in the northern U.S.

“When Ron told me that he even chartered a flight to Martha’s Vineyard for these first-time visitors to America, I almost broke down and cried,” Schmidt admitted. “I know it’s hard to believe, but before that trip none of these people had ever seen a yacht, never seen a summer home. It’s an experience I’m sure they’ll remember the rest of their lives.”