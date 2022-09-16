School district board right to take a breather

We suggested the Gardner Edgerton School Board proceed with kindness when it comes to making decisions about where its transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms and how teachers address students with preferred pronouns.

It’s refreshing to see that while no decisions have been made yet, the board is taking its time to consider all sides on the issues. Emotions run high on both sides of this subject, but whatever decisions are drawn we believe they need to be made with the best interest of all students in mind.

It appears the board may be trying to do just that. District officials told the editorial board this week that it is developing surveys to solicit feedback from staff, and possibly students. “This information will be reviewed” by the board before making a final decision.