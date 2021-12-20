Schools must stay safe and open

All the emotions and fears that have followed the deadly shooting at Oxford High School are completely understandable. But the copycat threats that have thrived in the last two weeks are unacceptable and cannot be allowed to interfere with children’s education.

That’s what’s happening though, as schools across Michigan have closed in response to these threats. School administrators, in conjunction with law enforcement, have to take any hint of violence seriously, but closing schools must be a last resort — especially for any length of time.

The focus should be on enhancing security and ensuring safety so students can feel confident in attending class. Whether that means more officers in buildings or stronger rules regarding backpacks and what students can bring into school, it’s worth it.