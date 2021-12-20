 | Mon, Dec 20, 2021
Schools must stay safe and open

After the pandemic and state lockdowns disrupting two school years for many students, normalcy is an important goal.

By

Editorials

December 20, 2021 - 9:57 AM

Handwritten messages are left at the memorial site at the memorial site on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 outside Oxford High School after a 15-year-old allegedly killed these four classmates, and injured seven others in a shooting inside the northern Oakland County school one week ago. (Jake May | MLive.com)

All the emotions and fears that have followed the deadly shooting at Oxford High School are completely understandable. But the copycat threats that have thrived in the last two weeks are unacceptable and cannot be allowed to interfere with children’s education.

That’s what’s happening though, as schools across Michigan have closed in response to these threats. School administrators, in conjunction with law enforcement, have to take any hint of violence seriously, but closing schools must be a last resort — especially for any length of time.

The focus should be on enhancing security and ensuring safety so students can feel confident in attending class. Whether that means more officers in buildings or stronger rules regarding backpacks and what students can bring into school, it’s worth it.

December 3, 2021
December 3, 2021
December 1, 2021
December 18, 2012
