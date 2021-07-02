 | Fri, Jul 02, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Sen. Tyson’s derision of COVID-19 report an insult to Kansans

The senator's questioning of a recent report saying COVID was the leading cause of death in the last four months of 2020 not only denies the reality of the situation, but insults those who've directly suffered from the virus.

By

Editorials

July 2, 2021 - 1:30 PM

Caryn Tyson.

There’s no greater insult to the families who have lost someone to COVID-19 than for others to dismiss the severity of the coronavirus.

But that’s exactly what State Sens. Caryn Tyson of Parker and Mike Thompson of Shawnee are doing in their repudiation of a recent report that says COVID-19 was not only the leading cause of death in Kansas for the last four months of 2020, but that deaths increased by 26% during that time period, a jump of 2,608.

In fact, COVID-19 topped all other causes of death — including heart disease, cancer, diabetes and suicide — for all of 2020, which saw a 14% increase in fatalities.

Related
June 30, 2021
January 21, 2021
March 31, 2017
June 18, 2012
Most Popular