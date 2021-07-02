Sen. Tyson’s derision of COVID-19 report an insult to Kansans

There’s no greater insult to the families who have lost someone to COVID-19 than for others to dismiss the severity of the coronavirus.

But that’s exactly what State Sens. Caryn Tyson of Parker and Mike Thompson of Shawnee are doing in their repudiation of a recent report that says COVID-19 was not only the leading cause of death in Kansas for the last four months of 2020, but that deaths increased by 26% during that time period, a jump of 2,608.

In fact, COVID-19 topped all other causes of death — including heart disease, cancer, diabetes and suicide — for all of 2020, which saw a 14% increase in fatalities.