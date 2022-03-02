Slim pickings

On Friday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene walked out on stage to the chants of “Putin!” “Putin!” “Putin!”

The Georgia Republican was at an event in Orlando sponsored by the America First Political Action Committee, the brainchild of Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist behind the 2017 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, Va., and other anti-democratic forums.

To drum up the crowd’s enthusiasm for Taylor-Greene, Fuentes asked the predominately white male audience, “Can we get a round of applause for Russia?” The crowd answered by chanting the dictator’s name.