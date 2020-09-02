Social media companies must be held responsible for their content

America basically has turned into an outrage machine, which makes it odd to say that there is one topic that is not producing enough outrage in American discourse.

It is Facebook. The enormously profitable company has evolved from a dumpster fire to an all-out blaze with flames that are creeping up the country’s foundations.

This should be a sentiment that both Republicans and Democrats can agree upon. Take, for instance, what has happened in the small city of Weatherford, Texas, about 60 miles west of Dallas. President Donald Trump won Weatherford’s home county of Parker with more than 80% of the vote in 2016, so it seems unlikely that the police chief of Weatherford is a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party.