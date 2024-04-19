House Speaker Mike Johnson finally acts

Speaker Mike Johnson is teeing up votes in the House on U.S. aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to take place this weekend, even as Republican critics in the bleachers threaten his job. Mr. Johnson deserves credit for his show of conviction, which represents the best of the GOP in the tradition of Ronald Reagan.

“This is a critical time right now, a critical time on the world stage,” Mr. Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. “I think providing lethal aid to Ukraine right now is critically important. I really do. I really do believe the intel and the briefings that we’ve gotten. I believe Xi [Jinping] and Vladimir Putin and Iran really are an axis of evil. I think they’re in coordination on this. I think that Vladimir Putin would continue to march through Europe if he were allowed.”

And “to put it bluntly,” Mr. Johnson added, “I would rather send bullets to Ukraine than American boys. My son is going to begin in the Naval Academy this fall. This is a live-fire exercise for me, as it is so many American families.”