 | Tue, Mar 28, 2023
State’s attorney: Individual rights are not ‘enforceable’ 

In his arguments before the Kansas Supreme Court, Solicitor General Anthony Powell argues that the state Constitution isn't designed to protect our inalienable natural rights to 'life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.'

By

Editorials

March 28, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Seated from left, Justice Eric Rosen, Chief Justice Marla Luckert, Justice Dan Biles. Standing from left, Justice K.J. Wall, Justice Caleb Stegall, Justice Evelyn Wilson, Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge.

Monday morning, the Kansas Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases testing the limits of abortion rights. It did not appear to go well for the state’s attorney who sought to undermine a woman’s right to choose. 

At issue are two state laws that remain unenforceable as long as there’s a constitutional right to abortion in Kansas. One would ban dilation and evacuation abortions. The other established unreasonably burdensome regulations on abortion providers. Lower courts ruled both laws unconstitutional. 

These cases probably never should have even gotten to the state’s top court. Abortion is a matter of settled constitutional law in Kansas. 

