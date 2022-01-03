Steak for dinner? Not at these prices.

It’s not every day that the Biden administration and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller agree. In fact, it’s more like a total eclipse of the sun.

But there is a crucial area where the two have found common ground, and that is their concern over the reason meat prices, and especially beef prices, are rising in this country.

Anyone who goes grocery shopping for their family knows that the cost of beef, pork and chicken has been rising at alarming rates. It’s become clear that those increases aren’t solely attributable to problems related to the pandemic or the national supply chain struggle.