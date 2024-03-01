 | Fri, Mar 01, 2024
Supreme Court wrong to delay immunity case

It's in the national interest that former President Donald Trump's argument that he is immune from prosecution for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results be heard ASAP

By

Editorials

March 1, 2024 - 3:17 PM

Donald Trump claims that as a former president he enjoys immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes connected to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The Supreme Court has agreed to consider the case beginning April 22. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images/TNS

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it will consider Donald Trump’s claim that as a former president he enjoys immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes connected to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. By taking the case and scheduling oral argument for the week of April 22, the court has further complicated the timeline for a Trump trial, which a district judge originally scheduled for March 4.

It’s in the national interest that Trump face a jury as soon as possible. Special Counsel Jack Smith recognized the urgency of the situation when he asked the justices on Dec. 11, to rule in the immunity case quickly, and before the appeals court weighed in. The justices unwisely rejected that request on Dec. 22.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard arguments in the immunity case on Jan. 9, and on Feb. 6 handed down a long and learned decision eviscerating Trump’s outlandish immunity argument. The appeals court concluded that “former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

