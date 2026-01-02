Take a seat to watch the next tariff retreat

One of the striking contradictions of President Trump’s tariffs is the way his chorus claims their rousing success even as he carves out hundreds of exceptions. Rarely has a President worked so hard to cover the damage from his policies without admitting it.

The latest is his New Year’s Eve retreat on new tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities.

His planned 30% to 50% levies will now be delayed a year, maintaining a still damaging 25% border tax.

Mr. Trump had imposed the higher tariff in the name of national security, but apparently the killer love seats aren’t as dangerous as advertised. Maybe you can now buy one without fear of assault from a foreign spy.

The furniture reprieve is no doubt intended to limit price increases for consumers. Prices for living-room furnishings rose 4.6% in November from a year earlier, which makes it harder for young families trying to buy new places to sit.

The retreat is another in a string of policy reversals to mute the tariff harm to American consumers.

First was the carve-out from his punitive tariffs on Chinese goods for smartphones and other consumer electronics. Then came the relief on bananas, coffee, beef and many farm products.

Behind the scenes at the Commerce Department, countless firms and industries are begging for their own exceptions. Are your chances better if you donated to the Trump campaigns?

You’d think the tariff cheerleaders would be embarrassed by these walkbacks, but they ignore them as they promise that the tariff golden age will soon arrive. At least for your next sofa, the golden age will have to wait until after the November election.