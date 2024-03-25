Terror is terror: Putin is two-faced when it comes to addressing crime

A few hours after Russia vetoed a carefully crafted and comprehensive resolution at the UN Security Council table in New York for an “immediate and sustained ceasefire” in Gaza because the Kremlin didn’t want to embarrass their friends in Hamas, the nihilist soulmates of Hamas, ISIS, launched a horrendous terrorist attack in Moscow, murdering dozens of concertgoers. The world mourns for Moscow.

Map locating Moscow, where a deadly attack on a concert hall occured. TNS 2024

Savage, bloody terror, whether coming from Hamas on Oct. 7 in their rampage of murder, rape and kidnapping against Israelis, which precipitated the Gaza war, or from ISIS, is the same. The civilized world must unite against such barbaric crimes. Yet, that Russia supports one kind of terror based on who the victims are, Israelis, only weakens their fight against the terror of ISIS.

ISIS must be eliminated. So must Hamas, which will free the Palestinians living under their tyranny.