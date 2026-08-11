Texas’s Sen. John Cornyn folds on Blanche vote

At 4 a.m. Saturday, U.S. Senate Republicans dragged the ethically riddled nomination of Todd Blanche across the finish line, narrowly confirming him as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Oh, wait, that’s the role Blanche, who had been serving as acting attorney general, has been playing for some time.

While much of the nation slept, the Senate, by a 50-49 vote, confirmed Blanche as the attorney general. He’s officially the nation’s top law enforcement officer, which will give him greater power to act as Trump’s personal attorney.

This isn’t hyperbole. Blanche has taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, yet he regularly demonstrates allegiance to the president.

Whether the issue is weaponizing the Department of Justice for retribution against Trump’s opponents, creating a slush fund to reward Trump allies and protect the president and his family from IRS audits, or shielding Trump from full public disclosure of the Epstein files, Blanche has prioritized loyalty to Trump over fidelity to the American people and norms of governance.

Nowhere has the lack of decency been so shamefully clear than in Blanche’s treatment and cavalier dismissal of the survivors of the infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Not only has Blanche been an obstacle to these survivors receiving any measure of justice, but after his unusual 2025 meeting with Epstein’s accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, she was transferred from a low-security federal institution to a minimum-security prison camp.

Yet Blanche refused to meet with the survivors until last month when Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina made it a condition for Blanche to receive his vote during the confirmation hearings. It was a one-hour meeting in which survivors described Blanche as dismissive and noncommittal.

Tillis was one of three Republican senators, with Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and John Cornyn of Texas, who were holding up Blanche’s nomination as their tenures on Capitol Hill come to an end.

Tillis decided to not seek reelection knowing Trump would not support him in the primary. Cassidy and Cornyn lost after the president supported their primary opponents.

During the Senate confirmation hearings, an emboldened Cornyn, free of the weight of his primary battle with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was impressive in his sharp questioning of the blatantly corrupt $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” The fund was born out of a dubious $10 billion civil lawsuit Trump filed against the IRS because his tax returns were leaked.

The fund was a “settlement” reached between Trump the plaintiff and Trump the defendant, without congressional authorization, which would be used for restitution to Trump allies and Jan. 6 defendants.

The settlement also granted IRS tax immunity to Trump, his family and their businesses. The fund’s board would only have to answer to the attorney general. The settlement has received widespread, bipartisan pushback.

Noting that Blanche had verbally said the fund was dead but that Trump hadn’t agreed in writing, Cornyn hinged his vote on a written agreement assuring the fund’s demise. Upon getting that written agreement, Cornyn joined Tillis and Cassidy in confirming Blanche. But many legal experts have said this written agreement is worthless.

After Cornyn lost to Paxton in the GOP primary, he said, “We’ve got some cards to play.” After this vote for Blanche, Cornyn folded like a deck of cards.