The FDA is helping millions of American hear better. Finally

Hearing aids are too expensive, too clunky and too hard to get, which means many Americans go without devices that would substantially improve their quality of life. That is why the Food and Drug Administration’s Tuesday announcement that it is finally shaking up the hearing aid market is such a big deal.

The FDA finalized a rule that would allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids over the counter — no prescription, no haggling with insurance, which usually does not cover the devices, and no audiologist visit. This move will also allow people to bypass complex and unnecessary state-level restrictions, which often limit who can sell hearing aids and when, inhibiting patients from shopping around for the best products and discouraging manufacturers from competing on cost and quality.

People previously deterred by all the requirements and hearing aids’ high cost — they currently average about $5,000 a pair — will be able to walk down a drugstore aisle and select whatever device they prefer. There, they might find a variety of options from companies previously deterred from entering the hearing aid market, who will flock to provide lower-cost and better-functioning devices.