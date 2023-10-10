The Mideast challenge for the United States

Even 72 hours after it started, the bloodbath perpetrated against Israel by Hamas — the death toll is 900 and rising — retains its power to shock. If anything, the sheer criminality of the largest act of terrorism ever against the Jewish state becomes more appalling as new details emerge. The slaughter of young people, reportedly numbering 260, at a dance party. Gunmen firing randomly at civilian vehicles, going house to house, looking for anyone to kill or capture. The agony of hostages, apparently ranging in age from preschool to the elderly, who have been spirited away to Hamas’s Gaza strongholds. If they live, they will be used as bargaining chips or human shields.

Also evident, as the initial shock abates, is the degree to which this audacious attack, enthusiastically praised and possibly orchestrated by the Islamic Republic of Iran, has upended a global political situation already destabilized by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As skirmishing between Israel and Iran’s proxy militia in Lebanon, Hezbollah, shows, the chaos Hamas unleashed will not be easily contained — and was probably meant to be uncontainable. These are perilous moments for the world. The task for every government with a direct interest and power to influence the situation is to counter Hamas’s terrorism, and those who sponsor it, with firmness — tempered by discrimination.

That is much easier said than done, of course. Israel has a right to defend itself, which, in this context, also means a right to take the fight to Hamas in Gaza, as the United States had a right to go after al-Qaeda in Afghanistan after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Support, solidarity and sympathy for Israel and its people, and condemnation of Hamas, expressed by everyone from President Biden to the European Union to the United Arab Emirates to Bono, U2’s frontman and international humanitarian activist, could be the Jewish state’s greatest assets. The Israel Defense Forces, embarrassed at being taken by surprise, has an opportunity not only to regain the military advantage but also — in limiting collateral damage — to demonstrate the moral difference between a terrorist group such as Hamas and a professional army.