The trouble with the US government holding Intel stock
The referee shouldn’t own one of the teams.
Published: November 2, 2026
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The referee shouldn’t own one of the teams.
The U.S. government lost about $12 billion on Friday as Intel’s stock fell 29 percent, its worst day since 1974.
Last year, the Trump administration took a 10 percent stake in the chipmaker. Even after the sell-off, the trade remains profitable for taxpayers.
But the volatility highlights how much it warps the free market when the Commerce Department takes equity positions in dozens of American companies.
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