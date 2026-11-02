The trouble with the US government holding Intel stock

The referee shouldn’t own one of the teams.
Lip-Bu Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Intel, agreed to President Trump’s demand of 10% of Intel stock in order to stay in business in August 2025. The value of that 10% stake was $8.9 billion.(Andrej Sokolow/dpa/ZUMA Press/TNS)
by The Washington Post
Published: November 2, 2026
|

The referee shouldn’t own one of the teams.

The U.S. government lost about $12 billion on Friday as Intel’s stock fell 29 percent, its worst day since 1974. 

Last year, the Trump administration took a 10 percent stake in the chipmaker. Even after the sell-off, the trade remains profitable for taxpayers. 

But the volatility highlights how much it warps the free market when the Commerce Department takes equity positions in dozens of American companies.

The Washington Post

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. Neosho County to help with investigation

  2. Election results: Sales tax vote fails

  3. Triple trouble for Iolan

  4. Leading from the heart

  5. College debates scholarship plan

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel