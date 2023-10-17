 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
The very least we can do

Monday's settlement is an urgent reminder of how our country, even in the midst of record levels of immigration, cannot lose sight of our values.

Editorials

October 17, 2023 - 4:59 PM

Fernando Arredondo embraces his daughter, Alison Arredondo, at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 22, 2020. Arredondo was one of thousands of parents who were deported without their children during the "zero-tolerance" policy. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The class-action settlement reached Monday between the U.S. government and the American Civil Liberties Union, which has represented thousands of migrant families who were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, is worth celebrating. It provides a fair conclusion to one of our country’s most shameful policies. It’s also the very least we can do for those so egregiously harmed. 

In 2017 and 2018, more than 5,000 families crossing the U.S. border were systematically separated. As parents awaited deportation, their children were sent to juvenile centers across the country. Even now, we’re still not sure where they all are. According to the ACLU, more than 1,000 children have not been reunited with their families. They fell off the map thanks to an administration that, in the words of the court, “tracked property more diligently than they tracked the whereabouts of little children.”

The trauma has been severe. Some children did not recognize their parents when reunited. Babies as young as six months old were held alone in detention centers. Parents had no way of contacting their children; in many cases, the government had no idea where they were. 

