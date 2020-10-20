Menu Search Log in

Threat on Wichita mayor’s life for virus response is alarming

The mayor is the third elected official in as many weeks to be personally threatened because of official measures intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Daniel Gile, manager of G&W Foods, talks to candidate Barbara Bollier during a recent tour of the grocery store. Wearing face masks is a courtesy we show to others to prevent the spread of the virus.

The life of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple was threatened last week for asking citizens to wear face masks to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The perpetrator warned that unless the city’s public health measure was rescinded he would kidnap the mayor and slit his throat.

Earlier this month, FBI agents interrupted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of her measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Members of the same militia group also had plotted to “take” Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam.

