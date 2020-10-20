Threat on Wichita mayor’s life for virus response is alarming

The life of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple was threatened last week for asking citizens to wear face masks to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The perpetrator warned that unless the city’s public health measure was rescinded he would kidnap the mayor and slit his throat.
Earlier this month, FBI agents interrupted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of her measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Members of the same militia group also had plotted to “take” Virginia’s Gov. Ralph Northam.
