Transparency equals confidence in vaccine

By

Editorials

October 27, 2020 - 9:22 AM

AstraZeneca Plc stopped giving shots of its vaccines after one of the participants got sick. Photo by (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images/TNS)

Scientists and researchers are racing to satisfy the world’s yearning for a COVID-19 vaccine. Typically, it takes years to accomplish such significant medical advances, but the hunt for this vaccine has been expedited the world over. Dozens of vaccines are in various stages of trial or investigation.

As the death toll continues to climb, there was understandable disappointment when pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced recently it had halted its ongoing late-stage trials. The interruption stemmed from a participant’s unexplained illness.

While a vaccine can’t come quick enough, this kind of caution should inspire reassurance that science and medicine are not sacrificing rigor in their quest for a weapon against the deadly virus.

