Menu Search Log in

Trump dodges taxes; and wears deceit like a badge of honor

President says he's 'smart' to avoid paying taxes. So what's that make the rest of us?

By

Editorials

September 29, 2020 - 10:03 AM

President Donald Trump on July 15, 2020. Photo by (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

President Donald Trump has a word for Americans who pay income taxes: Chumps. 

Sadly, it comes as no surprise that a recent investigation of the president’s federal tax returns reveals he has paid no income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years, ending in 2017.

“It shows I’m smart,” he said during the 2016 campaign. 

Related
September 28, 2020
April 4, 2019
October 17, 2018
October 3, 2018
Trending