Trump dodges taxes; and wears deceit like a badge of honor

President Donald Trump has a word for Americans who pay income taxes: Chumps.
Sadly, it comes as no surprise that a recent investigation of the president’s federal tax returns reveals he has paid no income taxes in 10 of the last 15 years, ending in 2017.
“It shows I’m smart,” he said during the 2016 campaign.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives