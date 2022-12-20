Trump: In a class of his own among US presidents

Donald Trump was unique among all the men who have occupied the presidency from George Washington to Joe Biden. Only he was twice impeached by the House of Representatives. Only he opposed transferring power to his successor. Only he fomented a violent insurrection against the legal government he swore to defend. And now, only he has been referred by the Congress to be prosecuted for committing felonies.

How much more history can one man make?

The final public meeting of the Jan. 6 Committee Monday, aired live on every broadcast TV network, was a series of opening statements by the nine members, starting with Chairman Bennie Thompson through Elaine Luria, each who added texture and detail to the portrait of Trump’s offense against democracy. But the last to go, Jamie Raskin, used his opening statement as would be a prosecutor, laying out evidence of Trump’s criminal offenses.