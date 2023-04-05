Trump’s trial should be on TV

As the Trump grand jury was in secret, the trial must be in public, but in New York State, basically unique in the country, the public is unable to watch trials unless they are lucky enough to snag a courtroom seat. That should change — for all trials — before the prosecution of Donald J. Trump.

But even if the law isn’t amended, Trump and DA Alvin Bragg should jointly ask the judge to permit cameras for everything.

Long ago, New York feared that cameras would encourage grandstanding and banned them. Over time, as state after state has embraced transparency, it’s clear that the benefits, letting people see how cases are presented and proved or not, far outweigh the risks.