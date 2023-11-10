 | Fri, Nov 10, 2023
Two sides of the same coin


Israelis and Palestinians alike are traumatized people who love the land and deserve to live there in peace.

By

Editorials

November 10, 2023 - 4:17 PM

Palestinians families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza, walk along a road on Friday, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Thousands of Palestinians have been fleeing heavy combat between Hamas militants and the Israeli military in Gaza City. (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

In Israel and the Palestinian territories, there are many stories—many lived experiences, cultures, religions, and political perspectives. There are also two overarching stories, each the story of a people.

Here’s one story: On October 7, terrorists from Gaza entered Israel, brutally massacred more than 1,300 people—most of them civilians—and abducted 200 more. The attacker was Hamas, an explicitly anti-Jewish organization that was founded to fight Israel’s existence and has frequently employed violence to that end. Since the initial attack, Hamas — joined by Islamic Jihad in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon—has fired thousands of rockets into Israel.

The Jewish people’s connection to the land goes back to antiquity. In diaspora, again and again Jews were expelled from their homes, prohibited from worshiping, accused of imaginary crimes, mocked, tortured, and killed. 

