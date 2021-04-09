 | Fri, Apr 09, 2021
Universal preschool a win-win

Early education correlates with higher rates of college attendance, lower rates of incarceration and lower likelihood of substance addiction later in life.

April 9, 2021 - 3:32 PM

President Joe Biden’s massive American Jobs Plan is likely to come in two parts: a traditional transportation package as well as a domestic package that includes, among other priorities, universal prekindergarten.

It’s is an education initiative deserving of broad support.

The National Institute for Early Education Research released a study at the end of March claiming that universal high-quality prekindergarten is attainable within three decades if the federal government partners with state and local governments to share costs.

