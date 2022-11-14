US must keep up support for Ukraine

Months of Russian occupation are over in Kherson, the strategically crucial Ukrainian port city. The major setback for Vladimir Putin’s troops should decisively end any talk of the United States soon ceasing its support for Ukraine. The chief objective must remain ending the brutal invasion — with hopes that a durable peace is soon negotiated on terms that send a decisive message to any other nation that seeks to roll over a weaker sovereign neighbor.

Though it’ll be a narrow majority indeed, Republicans look close to retaking the majority in the U.S. House. If they do, a sizable contingent in the party, still in thrall to Donald Trump’s “America First” brand of isolationism, is expected to raise the volume on calls to pull the plug on American support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s defensive campaign. Daily, the likes of Tucker Carlson ask why America is militarily entangled with Kyiv. Speaker-in-waiting Kevin McCarthy has already said the GOP will not write a “blank check” funding those efforts.

Nobody wants limitless billions to go out the door; placing reasonable conditions on cash is surely reasonable. But Putin initiated hostilities less than nine months ago. To so quickly lose stomach for following through on a pledge to support a friendly democratic nation — a commitment that involves putting no American lives at risk — would make a mockery of America’s global commitments.