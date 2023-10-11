 | Wed, Oct 11, 2023
Wake up, Washington. The world is in crisis. Congress needs to snap out of its own

America can either meet the moment or regret it later when the world’s rogues attack other allies, or U.S. forces deployed abroad, or even the homeland.

By

Editorials

October 11, 2023 - 3:01 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks on the attacks in Israel at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

At least 11 Americans were among the hundreds killed in the weekend attack in Israel, which has begun striking back at Hamas. The invasion, planned with an assist from Iran, ought to wake up both parties in Washington. The world is awash in threats that will inevitably wash up on our shore if America doesn’t get its act together.

The Israelis have launched air strikes as a prelude to a larger effort in Gaza, and more volatile days are ahead — especially if Hezbollah, another Iranian client, opens a second front on Israel’s northern border.

The larger context is that the U.S. and its allies now face two regional wars provoked by rogue states that are increasingly aligned. Israel and Ukraine are on the front lines, but the risk of an expanded conflict is real. Iran is feeding weapons into Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine. Mr. Putin is a junior partner of the Chinese Communist Party, which could try to exploit the moment in the Pacific.

