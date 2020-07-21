Walmart steps into leadership role

As the United States has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all been looking for leadership. That’s why the profile of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been raised. That’s why residents of states other than New York or California follow along with Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom.

We’d like to welcome the latest leader to step up and be heard in these scary times: Walmart.

Wait. Walmart? Yes indeed, the ubiquitous big box chain based in Bentonville, Ark. Starting Monday, all customers at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will be required to wear face masks. Walmart will also be creating a new position at stores, the health ambassador. These brave folks will talk to customers who show up without masks.