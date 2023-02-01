We need to be honest about our past

Our nation heads into this Black History Month with nerves raw yet again. Last Friday, footage of the savage fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers shocked our conscience, and brought back painful memories of 1991 in Los Angeles. That year, we watched as another video went viral — long before TikTok and Twitter — graphically showing the brutal beating of a Black man named Rodney King by four police officers. When the lawmen were acquitted months later, a violent uprising killed 63 and caused almost $1 billion in property damage.

The old cliche warns us that those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. So did we grow as a society after watching that carnage? Did we engage in a sustained, nationwide conversation about ratcheting down tensions between law enforcement and the communities they police?

Unfortunately, no. Rodney King became yet another symbol for both sides in the sickening debate we continue to hash out over race relations. To one “side,” King’s case was a vivid illustration of how African Americans feel targeted and overpoliced. To the other, he showed how difficult law enforcement is: He was a robbery parolee who was intoxicated when he fled from police. If he had just complied with instructions, the assault never would have happened.