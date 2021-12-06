 | Mon, Dec 06, 2021
We’ll miss Bob Dole’s spirit of compromise

His tireless effort to find common ground with political opponents is more critical today than it was when he left elected office in the 1990s.

By

Editorials

December 6, 2021 - 9:04 AM

Republican challenger Bob Dole, left, waves to the crowd alongside President Bill Clinton at the conclusion of their first debate on Oct. 6, 1996, in Hartford, Connecticut. (Jon Levy/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Robert J. Dole — war hero, senator, presidential candidate, Kansan — has died, at the age of 98.

We offer condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, his family, and the many friends and colleagues he met over a full lifetime of service to his country.

We didn’t always agree with Bob Dole’s politics. He usually didn’t agree with us. But there can be no doubt the Russell native will be remembered as a titan of 20th century American government, and as one of the most important political figures in Kansas history.

