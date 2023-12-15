Where is Alexei Navalny?

History provides many painful examples of authoritarians who caused their perceived enemies to disappear, from Stalin’s gulag to Argentina’s dirty war and Mexican drug cartels’ violence. The disappearance of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny must be viewed with alarm under the dictatorship of President Vladimir Putin.

Mr. Navalny had been serving an 11-year sentence on spurious fraud charges at a penal colony, IK-6, in the Vladimir region, about 140 miles east of Moscow. After an additional 19 years were tacked on in August, for “extremism,” he was to be moved to a nearby “special regime” prison, IK-7, known for harsher conditions. Mr. Navalny’s lawyers and staff grew alarmed when he failed to appear by video at two scheduled court hearings the week of Dec. 4. They said they have lost contact with him.

