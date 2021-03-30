 | Tue, Mar 30, 2021
Wind energy critical to Kansas’ portfolio

Legislators are on a rampage to curtail the development of wind energy. Why?

By

Editorials

March 30, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Windmills at the Prairie Queen Wind Farm north of Moran. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

As a practical matter, the writing is on the wall for fossil fuels. Everyone who pays attention to the energy sector — and our warming world — understands this.

So why on earth would Kansas legislators be looking at halting one of the biggest renewable energy success stories in our state? That’s what Kansas Senate Utilities Committee chairman Mike Thompson appears to be trying to do. Developers say the provisions of his Wind Generation Permit and Property Protection Act would all but end wind farms in this state.

That’s a terrible idea.

