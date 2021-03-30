Wind energy critical to Kansas’ portfolio

As a practical matter, the writing is on the wall for fossil fuels. Everyone who pays attention to the energy sector — and our warming world — understands this.

So why on earth would Kansas legislators be looking at halting one of the biggest renewable energy success stories in our state? That’s what Kansas Senate Utilities Committee chairman Mike Thompson appears to be trying to do. Developers say the provisions of his Wind Generation Permit and Property Protection Act would all but end wind farms in this state.

That’s a terrible idea.