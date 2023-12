We like winning. The three of us have won in athletics, business and civic life.

Together, we guide the Kansas Health Foundation. We are all about winning here, too. We want Kansas to be ranked number one in health. Right now, Kansas is 31st and has been declining since the 1990s, when we were among the top 10.

To lead the nation in health, or even just to stop our slide, our state and communities must solve problems faster and more effectively.