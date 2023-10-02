Emporia State University’s weak defense of 13% enrollment drop 

A year after new president Ken Hush took a scythe to the faculty of Emporia State University, fall enrollment figures paint a bleak picture of what his “realignment” has done to what once was the little college that could.

Figures released Wednesday show a year-to-year drop of 512 full-time equivalent students, a whopping 13% enrollment decline from last year.

Current FTE enrollment at ESU, 3,431, is the lowest in the past 20 years, which is as far back as statistics are available from the Kansas Board of Regents.