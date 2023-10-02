 | Mon, Oct 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Emporia State University’s weak defense of 13% enrollment drop 

What’s been going on at Emporia State this past year is a mockery of what a state university should be. Why would students go to a university where their major can be canceled?

By

Opinion

October 2, 2023 - 9:22 AM

Ken Hush was appointed president of Emporia State University in 2022 after serving as its interim president in 2021. Hush has no prior experience in education or its management. Of the six universities in the Kansas Board of Regents System, ESU tops the list in declining enrollment, doubling that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by MARGARET MELLOTT/KANSAS REFLECTOR

A year after new president Ken Hush took a scythe to the faculty of Emporia State University, fall enrollment figures paint a bleak picture of what his “realignment” has done to what once was the little college that could. 

Figures released Wednesday show a year-to-year drop of 512 full-time equivalent students, a whopping 13% enrollment decline from last year. 

Current FTE enrollment at ESU, 3,431, is the lowest in the past 20 years, which is as far back as statistics are available from the Kansas Board of Regents. 

Related
October 11, 2022
October 1, 2021
October 2, 2020
June 20, 2019
Most Popular