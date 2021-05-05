 | Wed, May 05, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Flaring pollutes and wastes resources

We wouldn’t cotton to farmers burning up renewable resources like wheat. We shouldn’t stand for oil producers doing the same with our state’s precious nonrenewable resources.

By

Opinion

May 5, 2021 - 8:17 AM

Flared natural gas is burned off at Apache Corporations operations at the Deadwood natural gas plant in the Permian Basin on Feb. 5, 2015 ,in Garden City, Texas. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

Imagine you’re a wheat farmer in the Texas Panhandle. Last summer, you harvested a bumper crop. When the combines left, you baled the straw into round half-ton rolls and stacked them on the edge of your field.

And then you set them on fire.

No farmer would do such a thing, but that’s a pretty accurate representation of flaring, a common method of disposing of natural-gas byproduct at oil wells. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Texas producers wasted 700 million cubic feet of natural gas every day in 2019. That’s enough to provide natural gas to every home in the state.

Related
March 2, 2021
February 22, 2021
November 6, 2020
August 14, 2020
Most Popular