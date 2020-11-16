Georgia recount a charade

Even in an election year where standards of fair play seem to plummet with each passing day, last Monday’s attack by Georgia’s U.S. senators marked a new low.

Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue called on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign, alleging that he had “failed the people of Georgia” and “failed to deliver honest and transparent elections.”

Those are shocking charges for this pair to level at the person — and the office — responsible for overseeing elections here. They’re even more stunning, given that Perdue and Loeffler fired their broadside against a fellow Republican — not that party affiliation should count when the integrity of a core democratic institution is under attack.