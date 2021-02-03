Good to see Missouri leaders take the helm on duck boat safety

Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, Missouri Republicans, are taking the helm on duck boat safety.

It’s needed, and we’re glad to see them do it.

The Globe’s own investigation after the 2018 duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake as well as investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board made clear those 17 deaths were preventable. The industry knew about problems that existed with the boats because of previous accidents elsewhere, yet nothing had been done.