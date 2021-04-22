 | Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Gov. Kelly, we feel your pain

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was exasperated, and rightly so. “When you’ve got 125 grown-ups talking about girls’ sports participation,” she said, “and they’re not dealing with the issues that are real important to Kansans … you’ve got a problem.”

By

Opinion

April 22, 2021 - 8:27 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly Photo by Kansas Reflector

Kelly was referring to last week’s legislative rush to pass a bill banning transgender students from participating in school-sponsored sports. The measure will prompt lawsuits unless the governor vetoes it, as we hope and expect she will.

