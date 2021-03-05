Menu Search Log in

Imagining nuclear war with China

How do nations sleepwalk into war? Often through lack of imagination.

By

Opinion

March 5, 2021 - 2:03 PM

Chinese soldiers shout as they march in formation during a parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Tiananmen Square in 1949, on Oct. 1, 2019, in Beijing, China. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images/TNS)

That is the thesis that impelled Adm. James Stavridis, a former NATO supreme commander, and Elliot Ackerman, a prominent fiction writer and decorated Marine veteran, to write “2034: A Novel of the Next World War.”

Trudy Rubin is an op-ed columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. (Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

The new novel envisions how the United States and China could blunder into a nuclear conflict, propelled by Chinese nationalism, American hubris, and a U.S. failure to grasp the extent of Chinese advances in cyberwarfare.

