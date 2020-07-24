Menu Search Log in

Immigrants show our ‘better ‘ side

"Kansas could use foreign workers. But as Kansans have witnessed, most Republicans competing for their party’s nominations in the Aug. 4 primary are trying to be the Trumpiest of all the candidates, and that means opposing immigration."

July 24, 2020 - 12:47 PM

In the mail recently I received a political flier urging me to vote against a Republican candidate because the candidate, according to the flier from another Republican, would allow “foreign workers” into the United States.

I wish that were true. Kansas could use foreign workers.

By Julie Doll A Kansas contributor

But as Kansans have witnessed, most Republicans competing for their party’s nominations in the Aug. 4 primary are trying to be the Trumpiest of all the candidates, and that means opposing immigration.

