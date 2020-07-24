Immigrants show our ‘better ‘ side

In the mail recently I received a political flier urging me to vote against a Republican candidate because the candidate, according to the flier from another Republican, would allow “foreign workers” into the United States.
I wish that were true. Kansas could use foreign workers.
But as Kansans have witnessed, most Republicans competing for their party’s nominations in the Aug. 4 primary are trying to be the Trumpiest of all the candidates, and that means opposing immigration.
