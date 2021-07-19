Is the U.S. finally taking cyberattacks seriously?

We’re barely a month out from the Colonial Pipeline hacking, perpetrated by the Russian-speaking hacking group DarkSide, which left thousands of Americans without gas, preventing many from accessing food or medicine. Not long after that was the attack on JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier, which shut down multiple processing plants, perpetrated by Russian cybercriminal group REvil.

Two weeks ago, REvil hacked Kaseya, a U.S.-based software company, which affected 800 to 1,500 businesses. One of these businesses, Coop, a Swedish grocer, will take weeks to recover after the hacking shut down 800 of its physical storefronts. Coop paid $70 million to appease the criminals. The ripples also affected Leonardtown, Md., as city administrators lost all access to their systems.

How has President Joe Biden addressed the problem? After the Colonial Pipeline attack, he declared an executive order, calling for collaboration between the public and private sectors to iron out digital defense issues — and we learned the hard way that it will take more than that to deal with this crisis. Then, Biden addressed the issue at a summit with Putin. The attacks have continued.