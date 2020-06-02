Menu Search Log in

It will take all of us to rebuild after the storm

Opening up while we hopefully are showing the pandemic out the door won't be easy.



Opinion

June 2, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Rebuilding after a natural disaster is straightforward. You roll up your sleeves, clear the debris and start over. You look to your community and hold one another close.

Rebuilding amid a pandemic of historic proportions is something else altogether.

As Kansas businesses reopen and welcome back customers, they’re not installing new windows or collecting tree branches. Instead, they’re laboring to show that they’re taking public health seriously. They’re making sure faces are covered and space between customers is preserved. They’re making sure their premises are disinfected regularly.

