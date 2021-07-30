Jan. 6 hearings are a ‘must-listen’

“Let that sink in” is among the most persistent refrains on political Twitter.

Jolts have hit American brains too fast and too furious over the past five years, what with political upheaval and the pandemic. Our minds need “sink-in” intervals to absorb what has happened.

Even as overused as the phrase is — enough to merit parody, with images of bathroom sinks — it still functions to express baseline incredulity. This week, during the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the meme surfaced again.