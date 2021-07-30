 | Fri, Jul 30, 2021
Jan. 6 hearings are a ‘must-listen’

If we let the reality of that terrible day sink in, the facts will finally be bigger than any attempt to discredit them.

July 30, 2021

Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Harry Dunn listens during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS)

“Let that sink in” is among the most persistent refrains on political Twitter.

Jolts have hit American brains too fast and too furious over the past five years, what with political upheaval and the pandemic. Our minds need “sink-in” intervals to absorb what has happened.

Even as overused as the phrase is — enough to merit parody, with images of bathroom sinks — it still functions to express baseline incredulity. This week, during the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the meme surfaced again.

