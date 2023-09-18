Kansans worry about climate change as wind energy remains untapped

Last month a state district court judge in Montana ruled in favor of young environmental activists — ranging in age from 5 to 22 — and their claim that the state of Montana was violating their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment by allowing fossil fuel development.

Essentially, this ruling sets a first-of-its-kind precedent that the government has a duty to protect citizens from climate change.

What does this mean for Kansas? Well, that’s a bit more difficult to unpack.