Menu Search Log in

Kansas Republican Party is but a shadow of its former self

"Time was, Republicans set their goals on fostering public education, building and maintaining sound roads and bridges, supporting healthcare, promoting agriculture and the biosciences and yes, cutting taxes, if possible."

By

Opinion

August 10, 2020 - 9:16 AM

Josiah D’Albini of Iola checks in with election clerk Lori Moran before casting his ballot in the primary election. Photo by Tim Stauffer

The Republican Party in Kansas is becoming a stranger unto itself these days. 

Time was, Republicans set their goals on fostering public education, building and maintaining sound roads and bridges, supporting healthcare, promoting agriculture and the biosciences and yes, cutting taxes, if possible.

Any, or all, of the above were frequent campaign issues. 

Related
July 22, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 19, 2020
March 5, 2020
Trending