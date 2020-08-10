Kansas Republican Party is but a shadow of its former self

The Republican Party in Kansas is becoming a stranger unto itself these days.
Time was, Republicans set their goals on fostering public education, building and maintaining sound roads and bridges, supporting healthcare, promoting agriculture and the biosciences and yes, cutting taxes, if possible.
Any, or all, of the above were frequent campaign issues.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives