Kelly should go bold with Lt. Gov. pick

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has a big decision to make.
She has just named Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to fill the office of state treasurer. The current treasurer, Jake LaTurner, is headed to Washington, D.C., as a U.S. representative. That means Kelly will have to name a new lieutenant governor, and soon.
We encourage the governor to think outside the box. This is a great opportunity for Kelly to show that state government isn’t just the exclusive playground of older, wealthy, white people.
