Kelly should go bold with Lt. Gov. pick

Kelly has just named Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to fill the office of state treasurer. The current treasurer, Jake LaTurner, is headed to Washington, D.C., as a U.S. representative. That means Kelly will have to name a new lieutenant governor, and soon.

Opinion

December 14, 2020 - 9:19 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has a big decision to make.

We encourage the governor to think outside the box. This is a great opportunity for Kelly to show that state government isn’t just the exclusive playground of older, wealthy, white people.

